Lara Trump Calls Out Noem Dog Incident, Says Animal Euthanasia Increased Roughly ‘Tenfold’ Under Biden Admin

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump called out Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s viral story of killing her dog Friday on “The Sean Spicer Show,” saying animal euthanasia has increased nearly “tenfold” under the Biden administration.

“Since Joe Biden took office, his policies have been detrimental to every segment of our society, including our family pets,” Lara Trump told Daily Caller when asked about her interview comments. “Dogs and cats are being euthanized at rates nearly 4 times higher than when Donald Trump was President due to the fact that inflation has made life unaffordable to so many families in America. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump was truly an animal ally and signed into law the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, which made animal cruelty and abuse a federal crime, thus, raising penalties for anyone who mistreats animals in the United States.”

Trump appeared on “The Sean Spicer Show” to discuss the RNC’s upcoming strategy for presumptive GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump as November grows closer, along with additional political topics. Show host Sean Spicer asked Noem her thoughts on the recent viral story of the Republican governor shooting her dog, Cricket, after the dog “massacred livestock.” (RELATED: ‘Worst Spin’: Kristi Noem Faults ‘Fake News’ After Being Pressed On Backlash To Dog Killing)

“You have been well noted for how much time and effort you have put into the cause of Animal Welfare,” Spicer said. “This has been something that you have done yeoman’s work caring for dogs and other animals, raised a ton of money — brought a lot of light to the cause. Just give me your reaction to what Kristi Noem wrote in her book.”

“I just think it’s such a shame, Sean,” Trump stated. “For me, as you noted, for my entire life I’ve done a lot of work with rescue organizations, with trying to ensure that those that depend on us — and I think you can look at animals as some of those that depend on us the most in this country. The right is done for them.”

“I’ll just note very quickly for the audience that something we’ve seen in the animal rescue community right now is that dog and cat euthanization rates since Joe Biden took office have increased somewhere in the neighborhood of tenfold,” she continued. “It is because people cannot afford to keep their dogs and cats. These are members of our family, you know [I’ve] talk[ed] to people all across the country and they’ll say my dog and my cat this is a member of my family. But they’re having to make these hard decisions right now because we have such poor leadership at the top because life is so much harder for people.”