Officials Investigate Alleged Fish Smugglers Who Hid Catches In Traffic Cones

Officials on Long Island conducted several investigations regarding striped bass poachers, who allegedly hid the fish in traffic cones.

On April 6, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (ECO) ticketed seven individuals for catching and keeping out-of-season striped bass near Caumsett State Park in Suffolk County. Between April 7 and 9, the ECO seized over 30 fish from poachers. Some were found buried in the sand, behind logs, and inside traffic cones, according to a New York Upstate news report.

✅ Investigating 3 anglers who were hiding 7 striped bass under traffic cones and were issued tickets for illegal possession of fish during the closed season and failure to carry marine registry; pic.twitter.com/qCuCB6tAe5 — New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation (@NYSDEC) April 26, 2024

The ECO located and seized fish on three separate nights in April, even using a scent-detecting K9 to aid in finding the illegal fish, according to WRRV. On April 7, ECO was alerted to several anglers keeping out-of-season fish on the Bayville Bridge in Bayville. When officials arrived, the anglers allegedly attempted to hide the fish within traffic cones, reports the outlet.

Seized fish are returned to the water if they are alive, or they are taken to food pantries, zoos, or wildlife sanctuaries to be used as food, WRRV reported.

While the news report does not say why these poachers kept these fish out of season, striped bass apparently “tastes absolutely delicious,” according to The Spruce Eats. (RELATED: Scientists Think Rough Fish Sex Is Keeping Floridians Awake, Shaking Their Homes)