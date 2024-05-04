DAVID BOSSIE: Campus Craziness Will Get Worse With A Second Biden Term

There’s an antisemitic and anti-American insurrection taking place on college campuses around the country, and it must be recognized as such and dealt with before it’s too late.

The lack of courage being shown by President Joe Biden and his cowardly administration is appalling and should tell the American people all they need to know about the lengths to which this disgraceful bunch in the White House will go in order to cling to power.(RELATED: Police Arrest Over 100 Protesters At Emerson College As Pro-Palestinian Protests Flare Across Country)

As American flags are torn down and hate is spewed by professional agitators and deranged students who hate America and Israel–and who would like to see both countries destroyed–Biden the weak-kneed geriatric has decided not to stand up for Western Civilization and tell the world in no uncertain terms what is right and what is most certainly wrong.

The American people are seeing the real threat to democracy and it’s not the folks who want to make America great again as our dishonest sitting president and fake news media would have you believe.

A true leader with vision and some guts would immediately cut federal funding to these warped universities, make sure co-conspirators among the faculty are fired, investigate the groups organizing the ongoing insurrection, deport all green card holders who are taking part in these anti-American riots, and stop any student loans from being forgiven for those taking part in violence and antisemitism.

Congress should also send Biden legislation to sign that forces these universities to disclose every penny they receive from foreign sources. At this moment, Joe Biden must remember one of his own quotes: “silence is complicity.”

On Joe Biden’s watch, the world is on fire and the turmoil that a great ocean once protected us from has now infiltrated the homeland. When former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” no one really thought it would get to this point–but here we are. When President Trump left office the world was at peace; under President Biden by contrast, Russia has invaded Ukraine, Iran and Hamas attacked Israel, and China is threatening Taiwan. This is on account of Biden’s unmatched weakness; and let’s never forget that the coastal elites told us the opposite would happen. Trump was going to start a war, they said, and Biden and his team was like getting “the adults in the room.” These lies haven’t aged well.

Former President Trump was branded an insurrectionist by Biden’s allies in the biased and corrupt media and by unhinged left-wing politicians for saying: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” But as hate and intimidation directed toward people of the Jewish faith and destruction on college campuses threatens to spiral out of control, Biden is too scared to take a stand for what is right. The double standard on display is disgusting and must be highlighted.

Joe Biden is more interested in trying to jail his political opponent Donald Trump–the frontrunner in the race–than standing side by side with Israel, which was brutally attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7. After World War II, as the world watched in horror the images of the Holocaust in Nazi Germany, the mantra of “never again” was coined as a clarion call to make sure atrocities like those committed by Hitler would never be allowed again. Now, Joe Biden’s mortifying moral equivalency toward Israel and Jewish people around the world is putting that critical duty for humanity in grave danger.

At moments like these, the importance of unshakable resolve from the president of the United States is paramount, but Biden, the calculating career politician, is incapable of rising to the occasion. As antisemitism in America is at an all-time high, Biden is counting Muslim American votes in Michigan and Minnesota. Let’s face it, this president should not be allowed to hide in his basement as our country is being torn apart because he’s worried about alienating his radical left-wing base in battleground states. This is the opposite of leadership. If the mainstream media was looking for a moment to try to repair their tarnished image, now would be the time to shine a light on this outrage.

David Bossie is the president of Citizens United and served as a senior adviser to the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign. In 2016, Bossie served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President and deputy executive director for the Trump-Pence Transition Team.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

