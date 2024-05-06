‘Shrimp And Grits!’: Watch Kamala Harris’ Reaction To Reported Ceasefire Deal

Vice President Kamala Harris had an odd reaction to reporters asking her about the purported ceasefire framework from Qatar and Egypt which Hamas claimed it agreed to Monday.

“Madame Vice President, Hamas says it accepted a ceasefire deal. Your reaction?” a reporter asked her, a video Nick Sortor shared to Twitter shows.

“Shrimp and grits!” Harris interjected. “You wanted to know? Shrimp and grits,” she repeated as she pointed to a plastic bag presumably full of food.

REPORTER: “Madam Vice President, Hamas says it accepted a ceasefire deal. Your reaction?” HARRIS: “Shrimp and grits!” The White House is a freaking clown show. pic.twitter.com/CqzUqDLzKh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 6, 2024

The odd moment comes after an Al Jazeera report claimed that Hamas accepted a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza which was put forth by Qatar and Egypt. (RELATED: Israel Begins Evacuation Operations In Rafah, Gears Up For Push Into Last Hamas Stronghold)

BREAKING: Hamas says in a statement it has accepted the Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 6, 2024

But critics claim the accepted deal is a sham and hasn’t been discussed with Israel at all. “This reported Hamas approval looks like textbook deception: approving a deal that isn’t on the table in order to apply pressure on Israel to accept Hamas terms,” Jonathan Conricus, a former IDF spokesman and current Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior fellow tweeted Monday.