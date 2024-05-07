Blue State Bill Could Ban Immensely Popular Pistol

The New York state Legislature is considering a bill that could ban the popular semi-automatic pistols manufactured by Glock, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Democratic State Sen. Zellnor Myrie of New York, who represents Brooklyn, will introduce the bill in the New York State Senate Tuesday, the WSJ reported. The legislation will require firearms manufacturers to alter their firearms to prevent easy conversion to fire fully-automatic or the pistols would be banned. (RELATED: ‘Dissolve The Supreme Court’: Liberals Go Ballistic Over SCOTUS Upholding Gun Rights)

Myrie claimed that so-called “Glock switches” and “pistol converters” were a threat to his constituents, according to the WSJ. The parts, capable of being made by 3D printers, are the latest target of New York legislators, who also banned so-called “ghost guns” and bump stocks in past legislation, the WSJ reported.

Myrie’s proposed bill was celebrated by the Bloomberg-funded gun-control group Everytown in a post thread on X.

New York Seeks to Block Pistols That Can Be Modified to Fire Like Machine Guns Bill would prevent sales of guns that can be converted with ‘Glock switches’https://t.co/K6OCRHJ8Pa — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) May 7, 2024

“For decades, Glock has known that its pistols are uniquely susceptible to being converted into illegal machine guns in a matter of minutes with cheap, quarter-sized devices, now called Glock switches,” the group claimed.

“This is an attempt by New York to protect our constituents,” Myrie told the WSJ. “Other gun makers do not have this problem. This is a refusal-to-address-an-issue problem.”

NOW: Our New York volunteers have gathered at the state Capitol in Albany to call on lawmakers to support a slate of life-saving gun safety bills, including historic bills introduced this morning to hold Glock—the top manufacturer of crime guns in the country—accountable. Glock… pic.twitter.com/OyWsMdgod2 — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) May 7, 2024

Glock pistols are among the most popular in the United States, regularly appearing in lists of the most-sold firearms compiled by outlets like Guns and Guns and Ammo magazine. The company’s Glock 19X sold over 100,000 copies in less than six months after the pistol’s release, according to a 2018 press release by the company.

HISTORIC: @SenatorMyrie, @SolagesNY, @bradhoylman, and @JoAnneSimonBK52 are introducing first-in-the-nation bills to hold Glock accountable for enabling the spread of illegal machine guns capable of firing 1,200 rounds per minute in our communities. https://t.co/Rb0cfsst3W — Everytown (@Everytown) May 7, 2024

Under current federal law, it is illegal to possess a fully-automatic firearm that is not registered under the provisions of the National Firearms Act, according to an article on the National Rifle Association’s (NRA)website.

The Supreme Court invalidated New York’s “good cause” requirement for pistol permits in June 2022, with Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, who authored the court’s opinion, citing historical gun laws and the debate around the ratification of the 14th Amendment as reasons New York’s concealed carry law was unconstitutional.

The NRA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“New York has a crime crisis on their hands, and it’s not being fueled by converted Glocks, but rather by their own failure to prosecute crime. So New York lets criminals run rampant, even while the innocent are being disarmed by the many gun-free zones the state has created,” Gun Owners of America Vice President Erich Pratt told the DCNF. “Gun Owners of America opposes the state’s latest gun ban, as it will only further disarm the law-abiding and do nothing to stop criminals from using automatic weapons when committing crime.”

Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York sued the National Rifle Association in August 2020, seeking the group’s dissolution after campaigning on targeting the gun-rights advocacy organization. A New York judge, Joel M. Cohen, ruled that James could not seek dissolution of the NRA in March 2022.

