Administrations taking steps to insulate their policies and preferences from their successor is nothing new in American politics. Once accepted as a run of the mill practice, the establishment has now decided to raise the stakes in the most polarized terms possible: when Joe Biden does it, he’s saving democracy; when Donald Trump does it, he’s a threat to democracy.
Dems And Deep State Doing The Same Thing They Called Trump A Dictator For
ANALYSIS
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid and Elizabeth Frantz
Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
