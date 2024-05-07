‘Find A Different Job’: Megyn Kelly Chides Law Students Trying To Cancel Exams Over Anti-Israel Protests

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly slammed law students trying to cancel their exams over anti-Israel protests Monday on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Student editors at the Columbia Law Review demanded Sunday that college administrators cancel their exams because they were “irrevocably shaken” by New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers clearing out anti-Israel protest encampments last week, according to the New York Post. Kelly, a former attorney, advised law students to “find a different job” if they could not handle the confrontations between NYPD and student demonstrators.

“Columbia students, right now, law students, pushing to cancel all exams. Student editors at the Columbia Law Review are urging the law school to cancel tests or at least make all courses pass/fail. Highlights from their statement: ‘We urge the law school to cancel exams and give all students passing grandes. The violence we witnessed last night have irrevocably shaken many of us, left us and many of our peers unable to focus and highly emotional during this tumultuous time.’ I’ve got news for you. The law is not for you,” Kelly said.

“Pick a different profession, you know? Maybe, like, gardening. It can be mildly frustrating, but in general, stress-free,” she continued. “You should not be lawyers if you cannot function or focus because you’re too ‘highly emotional after some protests? You’re going to be dealing with murderers and child-molesters if you do criminal law. Fraudsters that have completely bankrupted people if you go into the more white-collar. If you want to do civil litigation like I did you could be talking about people who are dead in a products liability case. You could be talking about 30,000 people losing their jib if you fail to argue this motion successfully.”

“If you cannot function because you’re a little stressed out, you’re going to be a shitty lawyer. Find a different job,” Kelly said. “It’s not about canceling your exam.”

Kelly agreed that law students demanding exemption from exams at Columbia University are “not well.” She called the attempt to dodge testing “so pathetic.” (RELATED: ‘I’m A First Amendment Zealot’: College President Tells CNN How He Stopped Anti-Israel Protests At Graduation)

Columbia University cancelled its main commencement ceremony Monday following weeks of pro-Palestine protests and encampments on campus.