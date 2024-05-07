Trump Attorney Moves For Mistrial After Stormy Daniels Testimony

Former President Donald Trump’s defense attorney Todd Blanch requested a mistrial Tuesday based on porn star Stormy Daniels’ testimony about his client.

Blanche referred to Daniels’ testimony as ”unduly prejudicial” and said he does not believe there is a way to reverse the effects of what she said about the alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006. Daniels discussed irrelevant details to the case at hand, which was about an alleged $130,000 payment from Trump to the porn star.

“All of this has nothing to do with this case,” Blanche said, adding that her testimony could “inflame the jury.”

“The guardrails for this witness answering questions from the government were just thrown to the side,” Blanche said.

