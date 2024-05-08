The left-leaning Brookings Institution is certainly no fan of Donald Trump’s, but even those liberal wonks had to admit that things are not looking good for President Joe Biden. In a new report, the think tank details Biden losing ground in nearly every demographic since 2020, but things are even worse than they first appear. Two critical mistakes paint an even darker picture for Biden.
Liberal Group Shows Biden Slipping In Polls, But Things Are Even Worse Than They Appear
