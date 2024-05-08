Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Analysis

Liberal Group Shows Biden Slipping In Polls, But Things Are Even Worse Than They Appear

ANALYSIS
U.S. President Biden visits Syracuse

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
Font Size:

The left-leaning Brookings Institution is certainly no fan of Donald Trump’s, but even those liberal wonks had to admit that things are not looking good for President Joe Biden. In a new report, the think tank details Biden losing ground in nearly every demographic since 2020, but things are even worse than they first appear. Two critical mistakes paint an even darker picture for Biden.