Demand For Hate: TRAILER OUT NOW

“A hate crime hoax is essentially a situation where a very high profile hate incident turns out not to be real.” Sound familiar?

From “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” to “This Is MAGA Country,” there’s nothing the left loves to push more than a story that supposedly proves America’s irredeemable racism. These are more than just slogans: they ruin the lives of real people and tear our social fabric apart. And too often, they turn out to be completely fabricated.

The Daily Caller’s new original documentary, “Demand for Hate,” shows what happens when the desire for racial animus far outpaces the supply.

“Demand for Hate” premiers exclusively for Patriots subscribers on May 17. Catch an exclusive first glimpse below.

First, the Daily Caller uncovered the true cost of the Defund the Police movement in “Lawless.” Then “Rigged” exposed the issue Democrats fear most: how their political machine managed to secure Joe Biden the presidency in 2020. Now, with “Demand for Hate,” we are fighting back against one of the most powerful narrative weapons the left uses to divide and conquer.

America has a complex history with race and justice. For too long, we failed to live up to our principles, but the left refuses to acknowledge just how far we’ve come. From America’s collective guilt, they derive great strength.

If you claim to be a victim of American society, you can gain sympathy and support from some of the most powerful people in the country, all looking to alleviate their own guilt and ride your suffering to even greater power. As a result, we incentivize a culture of victimhood.

It’s too bad there’s just not enough hate to go around. In an effort to play the victim card, people are fabricating their own oppression — with the help of a compliant media, of course.

In “Demand for Hate,” we dig deeper than just the household names everyone knows. We talk to the little people, whose stories did not receive national attention, but whose lives were nonetheless changed forever after finding themselves on the wrong end of a hate crime hoax.

Yet standing up to the left’s hate crime hoaxers is about more than any one individual. It’s about standing up for the truth and fairness in a society that no longer seems to care. At the Daily Caller, we’re determined to cover the stories the corporate media won’t — and follow the truth, wherever it may lead.

The Daily Caller’s documentary productions are made possible by our faithful Patriots members, and we wouldn’t be able to do it without them. To watch “Demand for Hate” on May 17 — and to help support future investigative documentaries — please consider subscribing.