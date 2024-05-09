Davis Shreds UK Reporter Over ‘Rights’ In Bragg Case, ‘Bimbo Porn Star’ Allegations

Founder of The Article III Project Mike Davis shredded a BBC reporter Thursday over the Constitutional “rights” former President Donald Trump has despite gag orders within Bragg’s case against him and called out “bimbo porn star” Alana Evans over her allegations against the former president.

Davis appeared on the BBC show to discuss Trump’s ongoing trial in New York in which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president with 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records in payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. The BBC reporter began by asking Davis his thoughts on the trial and whether he believes it could be “damaging” to Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. (RELATED: Stormy Daniels’ Admission On Witness Stand Sheds Light On Why Alvin Bragg Had Her Testify Against Trump)

Davis slammed the show for having on porn star Alana Evans, Daniels’ friend who claims Trump attempted to engage in an alleged sexual encounter with the two of them, calling the story “complete and total nonsense” as he recalled the “settlement of a nuisance claim.” The BBC reporter pushed back on Davis asking if he believed “any defendant should be able to speak out about the judge,” to which Davis immediately called out America’s Constitutional rights within the court system.

“Yeah, in the United States of America, we have something called the Constitution, and we have the First Amendment and the Sixth Amendment and the 14th Amendment,” Davis stated. “If there’s anyone on the planet who should have the Constitutional right to speak out against the judge, the prosecutor, their staffs, the witnesses, their biases, the process, it is a criminal defendant going through the criminal process. You don’t gag criminal defendants in America.”

“I don’t know what you guys do in the United Kingdom, but in America, we have constitutional rights and they’ve turned the Constitution on its head by gagging a criminal defendant while this judge whose adult daughter, Lauren Merchan, is raising millions of dollars off of this case requiring her recusal under New York statute,” he continued. “Is allowing Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen — Stormy Daniels, a porn star who’s raising money off this trial on her Twitter profile, on her pinned tweet on X. You have Michael Cohen who is a disbarred attorney and a convicted perjurer raising money on TikTok. Now you just had this bimbo porn star say that President Trump —”

🔥 Brought the heat to @BBC. The Bimbo Broadcasting Corporation. To explain to leftwing Brits how the United States Constitution works. And to respond to another washed-up, bimbo porn star. Who’s washed up–and desperate to make a buck. pic.twitter.com/4iEgVOQciS — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 9, 2024

The reporter then jumped in to note that Davis’ slam against the porn star was “pretty offensive” before attempting to question him on if the trial could be beneficial for Trump. Davis doubled down on his stance by calling out Evans again, triggering the reporter to ask Davis his thoughts on the allegations.

“You just had a bimbo porn star come out and accuse President Trump of trying to have a threesome with Stormy Daniels,” Davis responded. “This woman is so credible that the prosecutor doesn’t want to call her in to be a witness?”

“Let’s just be quite clear, let me just ask you a question. You think it is totally outlandish that Donald Trump would ever have a threesome? I just want to ask you that — totally outlandish, would never happen?” the reporter questioned.

“It’s not relevant at all to this criminal prosecution” Davis pushed back. “And that’s the point of Stormy Daniels’ testimony. Not only is it not relevant under Rule 401 of the rules of evidence, it is unfairly prejudicial under Rule 403 And the fact that this judge has President Trump gagged where he can’t respond to Michael Cohen and he can’t respond to stormy Daniels and this bimbo pornstar you just had on who made that malicious smear against President Trump. He can’t respond to that or he goes to jail? That just proves what a kangaroo court this is. This is Democrat welfare and election interference. And frankly, the BBC should be ashamed of itself that you just put a bimbo porn star —”

“I think we get the message about how you’re addressing her. Thank you very much,” the reporter jumped in.

“What would you call her?” Davis asked.

“I would call her a woman who happens to be either a film star or she has a job. I don’t think —” the reporter stated.

“Yeah, she definitely has a job. She definitely has a job,” Davis stated.

On Monday morning, presiding Judge Juan Merchan found Trump to be in violation of the gag order, which restricts Trump from making statements about witnesses, prosecutors besides the district attorney, court staff, jurors and family members of the staff, district attorney or judge, for the 10th time. Merchan warned the former president that he could face potential jail time for the violations, previously finning him $9,000 on his ninth infraction.

While Evans is reportedly not testifying in Bragg’s case, the porn star previously claimed in 2018 that Daniels had an alleged sexual encounter with Trump after meeting him at a golf tournament in 2006, according to People. While both Daniels and Trump denied the allegations at the time, Evans claimed that Daniels allegedly attempted to get her to join the “party” with Trump at a hotel, the outlet reported.