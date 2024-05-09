BRYAN LEIB: Biden Has A Big Credibility Problem On His Hands

Once again, President Joe Biden has turned his back on the Jewish people and the state of Israel with his double-sided, double-talk diplomacy that we all know is laser focused on keeping his Muslim voters in Michigan and Minnesota and far-left radicals throughout the nation in his corner as he is six months away from the elections.

I really can’t keep up with Biden. On Tuesday, he made strong public remarks about the antisemitism on college campuses and the next day he drew a line in the sand on CNN declaring that he will halt all military aid to Israel if they go into Rafah. (RELATED: REP. AARON BEAN: It’s Time To Boot Activist Agendas From Our K-12 Schools)

What’s in Rafah? The final remains of the Hamas terrorist infrastructure and over 130 alive or dead hostages, some of whom are Americans!

With Biden telling Israel not to enter Rafah, he sends a clear message to the world that he is supporting Hamas, does not care about the hostages, and trust me, the Iranians, Russians and Chinese are watching — just as they have been for the last three years.

What is deeply troubling to me and so many Jewish Americans is that Biden’s legacy on almost all issues has been strong words not backed up by any tangible actions.

If Biden truly believes the antisemitism happening on college campuses is abhorrent — just as every decent American does — then why isn’t he deploying the National Guard to restore calm and protect Jewish students?

College campuses across the United States have witnessed an alarming and sharp rise in antisemitic incidents. From offensive graffiti such as swastikas being painted on the office doors of a Jewish professor at Columbia to hostile demonstrations against Jewish student groups all around the country, these acts of hatred have created an atmosphere of fear and unease among Jewish students.

While this has come to the surface on the national stage recently, this has been brewing for the past decade on every single college campus in America.

As an American, I am deeply disturbed by the recent surge in antisemitic riots and hate-driven events targeting Jewish students on college campuses across our nation. The scenes of violence, intimidation and anti-Jewish rhetoric are not only appalling but also emblematic of a broader trend of bigotry that threatens the very fabric of our educational institutions.

It is also worth noting that if you were to ask these hooligans who are setting up encampments if they are Democrats or Republicans, I would bet that not a single one would identify as Republican.

Despite these concerning trends, Biden’s response to this issue has been notably muted and I would argue that he is totally derelict in his duties as president.

It would appear that Biden and House Democrats like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are far more interested in ensuring they don’t upset their Muslim voting blocks in Michigan and Minnesota or the Hamas terrorists in Gaza than doing the right thing in using the full might of the federal government to squash these protests immediately.

The Biden administration, like its predecessors, is attempting to navigate their desired balance in addressing Middle East conflicts and their impact on domestic sentiments in an effort to placate their liberal base of voters and donors.

This approach completely overlooks the seriousness of antisemitism on home soil and of course is a major slap in the face to the Jewish Democrat electorate in America.

When student groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine post graphics that say “F*ck the Police” and the Biden White House doesn’t condemn it, we know exactly where their support lies.

To be honest, what we are witnessing is not merely a clash of ideas or political disagreements; it is a sinister manifestation of antisemitism, fueled by ignorance, hate and ideological extremism.

From shouting vile slurs to vandalizing Jewish spaces to denying that Hamas killed, raped and kidnapped innocent Israelis on Oct. 7th, these actions have no place in civilized discourse and should be unequivocally condemned by all.

The recent antisemitic riots on college campuses should serve as a wake-up call for all Americans who cherish freedom and oppose bigotry. As conservatives, we must stand united in denouncing antisemitism wherever it rears its ugly head and ensure that our educational institutions remain safe and inclusive for everyone. Anything less would be a betrayal of our values and a disservice to future generations.

It is high time that we reclaim our campuses as bastions of intellectual freedom and tolerance. The failure to address and confront antisemitism head-on not only threatens the well-being of Jewish students but also undermines the foundational principles of diversity and inclusion that universities claim to uphold. (RELATED: JOSH HAMMER: Biden Is Committing Political Suicide By Appeasing Hamas)

I know that many Americans understand the importance of protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of their background or beliefs. Antisemitism is not just an attack on Jews, it is an assault on the very values of decency, respect and equality that form the bedrock of our society.

To combat this rising tide of hatred towards Jews, we must demand accountability from university administrators and urge our elected officials, especially Democrats, to speak out forcefully against antisemitism. This requires concrete actions, including enhanced security measures, disciplinary measures against perpetrators of hate crimes and revoking the F-1 and M-1 visas of any college student who is taking part in these protests.

America must uphold the rule of law and prioritize the safety of our citizens and residents, especially within educational environments. Any student who engages in violence or participates in antisemitic riots should face swift and decisive consequences, including immediate deportation for non-citizens.

Bryan E. Leib is the Republican candidate for Florida’s 25th Congressional District and the CEO of Henry Public Relations. He can be found on X @BryanLeibFL.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.