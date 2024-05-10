‘Lying And Lying’: CNN Panel Devolves Into Bickering After Guest Questions Michael Cohen’s Credibility

A Thursday evening panel discussion on CNN became heated after criminal defense attorney Arthur Aidala questioned former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s credibility in an argument with George Conway.

Porn star Stormy Daniels testified this week about about her alleged relationship with former President Donald Trump in the case centered around allegations Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payout to Daniels. Aidala and Conway sparred over the upcoming testimony of Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer who played a central role in the payment. (RELATED: ‘Damn Big Deal’: CNN’s Elie Honig Says Stormy Daniels’ Responses Were ‘Disastrous’ For Alvin Bragg’s Case)

Hello again from the Manhattan courthouse. Follow this thread for updates during the day on Trump’s trial @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/hwQBtxNQYP — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) May 10, 2024

“George, at the end of the day, an experienced lawyer of your magnitude, You know what you would say if you were trying this case, you know what you would say to the jury? ‘Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, [you are] one of the luckiest juries around, because you got to meet Mr. Reasonable Doubt,’” Aidala said to Conway. “’You saw him walk in here, you saw him take the stand. If there‘s any human being on the Planet Earth, that should be his picture should be next to the definition, reasonable doubt, it‘s Michael Cohen.’”

Cohen also pled guilty to charges of lying to Congress in November 2018, while a federal judge accused Cohen of perjury in March when rejecting Cohen’s efforts to end his probation early.

“You can cross-examine Michael Cohen…” Conway said before Aidala cut him off as he tried to imply Trump’s credibility was on trial.

“Why? His history of being a liar, being a fraud,” Aidala responded, adding, “The defendant’s credibility is not on trial unless he takes the stand.”

Conway responded by laughing as CNN host Kaitlan Collins tried to restore order.

“It is, because he’s saying all sorts of stuff,” Conway said. “They’ve been showing him lying and lying and lying.”

“It is all about Michael Cohen. Two months ago, he got in trouble, Michael Cohen, for submitting fake cases to a judge when he has his probation,” Aidala responded. “He lied to a federal judge two months ago!”

Cohen also submitted an AI-generated legal filing containing non-existent cases to a judge in December 2023 during an effort to have his probation ended early.

“The citations and descriptions came from Google Bard,” Cohen said in a declaration filed by his attorneys. “As a non-lawyer, I have not kept up with emerging trends (and related risks) in legal technology and did not realize that Google Bard was a generative text service that, like Chat-GPT, could show citations and descriptions that looked real but actually were not.”

