Judge In Bragg Trial Instructs Prosecutors To Tell Michael Cohen To Stop Talking About Trump’s Case

Judge Juan Merchan instructed prosecutors Friday to tell Michael Cohen, who is set to be the star witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case, that he should stop talking about former President Donald Trump and the case.

After witness testimony concluded, defense attorney Todd Blanche asked the judge to order Cohen not to speak publicly about Trump or the case until it is over. He cited Cohen’s recent TikTok appearance, where Blanche said he wore a shirt with a picture of Trump behind bars and announced that he is now running for Congress.

“It’s becoming a big problem every single day that the president is not allowed to respond to this witness” but Cohen is allowed to continue speaking, Blanche told the judge. (RELATED: Witness Testifies He Thought Michael Cohen Would ‘Kill Himself’ Over Not Getting Trump Cabinet Slot)

Cohen has repeatedly criticized Trump on social media, including dubbing the former president “VonShitzenpants.”

Merchan asked prosecutors to communicate to Cohen that “the judge is asking him to refrain making any more statements.”

Defense attorney Todd Blanche asks the judge to order Michael Cohen not to speak publicly about Trump or the case until it is over. He cites Cohen’s recent TikTok apperance wearing a shirt with a picture of Trump behind bars and announcing that he is now running for Congress. — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) May 10, 2024



Trump’s gag order prevents him from speaking publicly about witnesses in the case, which includes both Cohen and Stormy Daniels. Yet Daniels and Cohen have continually discussed the case on social media and attacked Trump.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said they have “repeatedly asked witnesses” not to talk about the case.

Cohen is expected to testify against Trump on Monday.

Merchan denied on Thursday a request by Trump’s attorneys to lift the portion of the gag order that prevents him from responding to Stormy Daniels, as well as their renewed request for a mistrial based on Daniels’ testimony.

