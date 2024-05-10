USPS Suspends Delivery To County After Beach Reclaims Streets: REPORT

USPS reportedly suspended delivery to a Citrus County neighborhood in Florida, due to poor road conditions.

The residents of Inverness Village 4 reportedly won’t be getting mail from their mailboxes after the USPS issued a letter on May 3 stating that the roads were impassible. The letter said the USPS hopes to install a “cement pad and a centralized box unit” where residents can retrieve their mail, according to ABC Action News.

Years of erosion have reportedly caused great amounts of sand to cover the road, which, allegedly, was never paved or given a drainage system, the outlet noted.

“There’s more sand here than there was at the beach,” a resident, Luann Barker, told ABC Action News.

Years of erosion have turned roads that were never paved into sand pits in Inverness Village 4. Until the neighborhood’s roads are improved, neighbors must pick up their mail at a central location.https://t.co/8ZeGps6ZrQ — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) May 10, 2024

“Due to the condition of the private roads in the area we are requiring mailboxes on private roads to be moved to the nearest intersections with a public road,” USPS reportedly wrote in the letter.

Until the roads are up to standard, residents are forced to get their mail at the Interview Post Office on Highway 41, ABC Actions News reported. (RELATED: Scientists Think Rough Fish Sex Is Keeping Floridians Awake, Shaking Their Homes)

“Local officials will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure the matter is resolved as soon as possible,” Lecia Hall, a spokesperson for USPS, told ABC Action News. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to successfully resolve their concerns.”

Many residents understand why the USPS cannot deliver to their homes, and they hope the situation forces Citrus County to take action to fix the roads, ABC Action News reported.

“I just don’t like being here anymore,” Barker told ABC Action News. “I just want to go somewhere else, fresh start.”