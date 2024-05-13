REPORT: Police Make High-Profile Arrests In Alleged Sex Sting Bust

An employee of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and a Board Of Trustees member for the University of Central Florida (UCF) were allegedly among the four people arrested in a sex sting bust Thursday, court documents say.

Leroy Green, a juvenile intervention specialist with the SCSO, was found at a local park after allegedly contacting undercover agents through a hookup app, court documents read, according to Wesh2 News.

The 35-year-old was arrested at the park wearing a “Youth Services” t-shirt from the sheriff’s department, according to agents, the outlet reported.

Harold Mills, 53, a member of the UCF board of trustees, was arrested at a different park after allegedly contacting agents through the same hookup app, court documents say, Wesh2 reported. Mills allegedly met up with an agent and allegedly asked for oral sex, the outlet reported, citing an arrest report.

Mills and Green are both facing charges for indecent exposure and prostitution, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest 539 People In Week-Long Sex Trafficking Sting).

Agents were in the parks to catch people allegedly participating in “lewd and lascivious behavior,” the SCSO told the outlet.

Both men were out on bond Friday, the outlet noted. Mills denied the accusations to Wesh2 News.

The undercover operation happened at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs and Liberty Park in Lake Mary. https://t.co/bDiA95bNa0 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 11, 2024

Green resigned from his position after being arrested, the SCSO told the outlet.

Agents arrested two others during the operation, the outlet reported.

Mills is also a board member of Lift Orlando, an organization of “resident, business and community leaders,” according to the outlet.

“Lift Orlando is aware of the serious allegations made against Harold Mills, and we’re addressing them promptly with our board. We will provide updates as more information becomes available to us,” Eddy Moratin, Lift Orlando’s president, said in a statement to Wesh2 News.