Jelly Roll Reveals The Most Frivolous Thing He’s Done With His Riches, And It’s Really Not What You Think

Famous country singer, Jelly Roll, is a humble man in spite of his fame and fortune, but the star admitted to being frivolous when it comes to his socks.

The 39-year-old star kept it real while in Frisco, Texas, while speaking with Audacy’s Sabrina from Queens, backstage at the 59th annual ACM Awards. “Can I tell you a frivolous habit I have?” the famous singer said, as he prepared to reveal his secret, according to Audacy. “Don’t judge me for this, y’all. I promise I grew up very humble, but I only wear socks once.”

Jelly Roll went on to explain the reasoning behind his sock-buying splurge.

“I buy socks in bulk … It’s the most frivolous thing I’ve done with my success,” he told Audacy.

“I’m sorry, I hope I didn’t let nobody down with that but when you’re fat, you can’t have stinky feet too, so you gotta have fresh socks!” he said.

Jelly Roll didn’t stop long enough to dive into more detail about indulging in sock shopping. He left fans wondering how much he spends on his socks, and he didn’t explain why he wouldn’t just have someone just wash them, instead of constantly re-stocking.

The famous singer went on to win several awards that evening, and took the stage with an emotional acceptance speech, as he thanked his wife and his fans for being part of his success.

“This song saved me,” he said, with tears in his eyes, as he accepted the Music Event of the Year award. (RELATED: ‘It Hurts Him’: Jelly Roll’s Wife Says He Quit Social Media After Being Bullied About His Weight)

“I was in a dark place. I thought I would die and go to jail, and I’m standing here today an ACM Awards winner.”

Fans now know he was “standing there” in some very, very fresh socks.