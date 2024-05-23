Prosecutor Who Charged Officers In Freddie Gray Death Spared Prison Time After Fraud And Perjury Conviction

Baltimore’s former top prosecutor avoided prison during her sentencing on Thursday after being convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud, The Associated Press reported.

A federal judge sentenced Marilyn Mosby, who came to national fame after charging police officers in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, to 12 months of home confinement and 100 hours of community service, according to the AP. Mosby had previously been convicted of lying about her finances during the COVID-19 pandemic to access $90,000 from Baltimore’s deferred compensation plan to make down payments on vacation homes in Florida.

Though Mosby was spared time behind bars, she initially faced up to 40 years in prison, according to The Hill.

Mosby maintains her innocence, with the judge sentencing her saying that Mosby’s lack of remorse was “a barrier” to her legal team’s request that she avoid jail time.

James Wyda, one of Mosby’s lawyers, announced they would be appealing her conviction and seeking a pardon from President Joe Biden. A coalition of liberal racial justice organizations sent a letter to Biden on May 7 requesting that he pardon Mosby.

“We share your desire for racial equity, Mr. President; this prosecution is a direct contradiction to your administration’s commitment to equity,” the letter states.

Mosby’s defense team filed a motion in February 2022 to dismiss the case against her, alleging that it was racially and politically motivated, Fox 5 News Baltimore reported.

Some have criticized Mosby’s record, arguing that she was too soft on crime during her tenure. Homicide, rape, assault and robbery all increased considerably under her watch, according to The Heritage Foundation. In 2021, Mosby moved to stop prosecuting drug possession, prostitution and some traffic violations, alongside other crimes, NBC News reported.

Mosby also threatened to prosecute federal agents if former President Donald Trump deployed them to restore order during the uproar over the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Mosby’s legal team did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

