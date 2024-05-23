Ted Cruz, Kaitlan Collins Spar Over ‘Ridiculous Question’ About 2024 Election

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz engaged in a heated spat with CNN host Kaitlan Collins over her “ridiculous question” on whether he would accept the results of the 2024 election.

Collins, who formerly worked for the Daily Caller, asked Cruz whether he would accept the 2024 election results under any circumstance, given he opposed the certification of the 2020 electoral votes.

“You were the first senator to object to the votes,” she noted. “In 2024, will you certify the election results? Do you plan to object or will you accept the results regardless of who wins the election?”

“So, Kaitlan, I gotta say, I think that’s actually a ridiculous question,” Cruz replied.

“It’s a yes or no question,” the host observed.

“No, it’s not,” the senator said. “Let me explain why it’s a ridiculous question. It’s not a question — you ever ask a Democrat that?”

“Of course,” Collins said.

“What Democrat?” Cruz asked.

“I know, I know, I’ve been down this road many times,” Collins said. “You cannot compare the two situations. We have talked about that. We have seen the audio [sic] of that when they protested on the Senate floor, but have you ever had a sitting president who refused to facilitate the peaceful transition of power?” (RELATED: Ted Cruz On Election Audit: Dismissing Election Fraud Claims ‘Does Real Violence To Our Democratic System’)

Collins argued no Democrat has refused to certify the election results nor has any sitting president refused the results. Cruz said a peaceful transition of power occurred, and pointed out how Democrats stood on the Senate floor opposing the certification of George W. Bush’s election victory.

He then compared former President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the results to Hillary Clinton, who called Trump an “illegitimate president.” Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams also denied the election results when she lost to her Republican opponent Brian Kemp.

“The media engaged in this weird game, post-Trump that you insist no voter fraud has ever existed. Why does every state have laws in place to challenge voter fraud if it occurs?” Cruz said.

“The media doesn’t — this isn’t a game,” Collins said.

“It is a game. You only ask Republicans that, you —” Cruz said.

“Because it is Republicans that tried to block the transition of power,” Collins said. “You have to acknowledge that. We’ve never seen it on a scale of what happened in 2020, and we’ve never seen the president refuse — he wouldn’t even let Joe Biden get classified briefings at the beginning. I recall that. So my question for you again — free and fair election — will you accept the results regardless of who wins?”

“Look, if the Democrats win, I will accept the result. But I will not ignore fraud regardless of what happens,” Cruz said.

The senator then argued with Collins on the alleged “significant voter fraud” in 2020, which he adamantly argued happened. He demanded the CNN host present her evidence to prove there was no fraud, leading Cruz to point to the appointment of a congressional commission during the election of 1876 to determine any voter fraud that may have occurred.

“I’m asking you a question, what did Congress do in 1876?” Cruz pressed.

“You can’t answer yes or no to this question,” Collins said.

“Can you answer my question?” Cruz asked. “Why are you refusing to answer my question?”

“Republicans have twisted themselves in knots,” Collins said.

“I’m not twisting myself in knots,” he said. “I am answering your question. You just don’t like my answer.”

The senator accused the media of ignoring the possibility of voter fraud and branding it as a conspiracy.