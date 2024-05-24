‘Like They Want Something To Happen’: Luna Rips Biden For Border Crisis, Details Concerns Over Migrants Crossing

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna ripped President Joe Biden for the ongoing border crisis Friday on Fox News, detailing concerns regarding the backgrounds of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S.

Luna appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss her reaction to a recent viral video regarding an illegal immigrant voicing his concerns over the open border. Host Kayleigh McEnany asked the Florida representative her thoughts on the issue as illegal immigration numbers in the U.S. are estimated to be at a record high of 51.4 million as of February 2024. (RELATED: REPORT: Frustrated Illegal Immigrants Turn To Ride-Sharing Apps After Waiting For Border Patrol)

“Unfortunately, Kayleigh, it’s a lot worse than the American people are being told by this administration,” Luna stated. “Just to put in perspective, in April of this year there was a known terrorist that was released into the U.S. — in Texas, actually, that had been responsible and tied to a group that had killed nine soldiers in Afghanistan. The fact is this is not the first time it has occurred. But I do believe that this administration knows what they’re doing and frankly it’s almost like they want something to happen.”

Luna continued to call out the Democrat majority Senate, as the House previously pushed through security border bill H.R. 2 last May but has been stalled since. While Senate lawmakers attempted to pass a bipartisan border bill to address continual concerns over increasing records seen at the southern border, many Republicans called out the bill — leading to a block on the legislation in February.

The Florida representative additionally called out Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz who claimed last May that Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ push to get a handle on illegal immigration would “devastate” the state’s “economy, tourism, construction, agriculture,” calling out jobs within crops, construction sites, and restaurants.

“The fact is that it’s a lie. In fact, Congress actually passed up a very strong border security measure. It’s really sitting in the Senate. The Senate told us, Democrat Senate controlled mind you, that they wouldn’t actually pass border security unless there is mass amnesty. As you know, Kayleigh, we can’t afford to do that. Currently there is over 22 million illegals in this country. The fact is, not only are they missing the point in that this administration has intentionally tried to create these illegals coming here as just hispanic,” Luna continued.

“You have Congresswoman like Debbie Wasserman-Schultz saying that if we don’t allow these illegals to come here, who’s going to pick the crops? The fact is that these people that are coming here are not just Hispanic,” she added. “They are on the terrorist watch list and they want to hurt Americans. The Biden Administration is doing this to pander and it’s going to backfire. That’s exactly why you are seeing those new voters from the Democrat Party coming over to the Republican side for this election year.”

As numbers at the southern border have continued to climb, data from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has shown that illegal immigrants are not just coming from Central or South American countries. In fact, CBD data over the past seven months of the 2024 fiscal year shows that a record number of 27,583 Chinese nationals have made their way into the U.S.