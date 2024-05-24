Video Appears To Show Immigrants Pelting Border Patrol Agents With Rocks, Bottles

A video from Fox News reporter Bill Melugin appears to show illegal immigrants attempting to gain entry into the United States by hurling rocks, water bottles and sand at Border Patrol agents.

The footage appears to show a group of illegal immigrants confronting Border Patrol agents while trying to scale the border wall near Santa Teresa, New Mexico using a makeshift ladder. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) “provided air support” and filmed the encounter, the department told the New York Post.

The migrants appeared to begin throwing the items at the agents when they wrestled them for control of the ladder. Eventually, those trying to cross the border gave up and remained on the Mexican side of the border.

NEW: Video from a @TxDPS helicopter shows Border Patrol agents in Santa Teresa, NM, trying to stop smugglers & illegal immigrants from scaling the border wall w/ a ladder, as they have rocks, bottles, & dirt thrown at them while trying to make apprehensions. TXDPS bird assisted. pic.twitter.com/NK0ukNZG7s — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

“The video illustrates recent behavior by these groups in the El Paso Sector—throwing rocks, sand & water bottles at responding agents,” the DPS told the New York Post. The incident comes amid the ongoing crisis at the southern border, which has seen over 8 million migrant encounters during Biden’s tenure, according to a joint report from the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Homeland Security.

In March, a video obtained by the New York Post appeared to show illegal immigrants break down a barrier and stage a riot, then appear to attack members of the National Guard. (RELATED: Video Shows Illegal Migrants Overwhelming Texas National Guard, Storming Border Wall)

While numerous migrants were later indicted for the apparent riot, a county judge dismissed 140 cases against those who allegedly participated April 23.

“After reviewing the affidavit, I don’t believe that (probable cause) exists,” El Paso County Court at Law 7 Judge Ruben Morales ruled, the El Paso Times reported. “I don’t believe there is probable cause for these individuals to continue to be detained for the offense of riot participation.”

“It’s like someone at the front of a line at a concert gets in a fight with the bouncer and you arrest everyone that was in line,” the judge added, according to WFXR.