Three People Burglarize NBA Superstar Ivica Zubac’s Home: REPORT

A trio of alleged burglars broke into star Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac’s home, forcing police to arrive at the seven-footer’s LA home Wednesday, TMZ reported.

Zubac was not present during the incident and cops arrived after someone, though it’s unclear who, spotted the potential robbers, according to TMZ.

The 27-year-old’s California home is apparently somewhat of a crime magnet, as this is at least the second time unwelcome visitors invaded the property, according to TMZ.

The Croatian-born baller encountered a pair of robbers in 2021 upon returning home from a night out in 2021. Zubac noticed a ladder propped up against his second floor window and then noticed two people fleeing the scene, according to TMZ.

The robbers allegedly stole a $20,000 Rolex watch from the Clippers center. (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Afford To Wait’: Oakland, California Residents Join Gun Club In Droves For Self-Defense As Crime Rises)

It is unclear at this time how many, if any, valuables the alleged burglars were able to get away with in this latest attempt. Police conducted a burglary report and are searching for the potential criminals, TMZ reported.

While nobody likes to see their home robbed, Zubac can probably take the hit financially. He’s on a healthy veteran extension contract from the Clippers which will see him paid close to $12 million next season before he reaches free agency in 2025.

California had higher rates for violent crimes and property crimes than the national average in 2022, according to data from the state and California.