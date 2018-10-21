McSally Dismisses ‘Radical Left’ Sinema As ‘Disqualified’

Arizona Rep. Martha McSally dismissed her Senate race opponent on “Fox News Sunday,” calling Rep. Kyrsten Sinema “disqualified.”

McSally, a former United States Air Force fighter pilot and squadron commander, said Sinema is not fit to be a senator because of comments the Democrat made about the Taliban and anti-war stunts that she pulled in years past.

Sinema’s purported pro-Taliban remarks came when she was asked by a radio host about fighting for the Taliban: “As an individual, if I want to go fight in the Taliban army, I go over there and I’m fighting for the Taliban — I’m saying that’s a personal decision.” Sinema responded: “Fine. I don’t care if you want to do that, go ahead.”

In a debate last week, McSally called Sinema’s response an example of “treason,” while Sinema claimed her opponent was misrepresenting her views by “engaging in ridiculous attacks and smearing my campaign.”

McSally reiterated her condemnation of Sinema Sunday, saying the Democratic congresswoman has failed to apologize for either her words or her actions, saying, “This just shows she’s unqualified to be an Amerian senator.”

“It’s her words, it’s totally out of step with American values, when she clearly says in this radio interview, she has no problem with an American going to join the Taliban,” McSally told Fox. (RELATED: Kyrsten Sinema Won’t Say If She Regrets Taliban Comment)

“This is personal for those of us who served and actually fought against the Taliban,” McSally said. “I was a squadron commander over there, with my A-10 squadron. We were getting shot at by the Taliban; the Taliban was killing Americans. The worst days we had at Bagram Air Force base when I was a commander was when an American gave their last breath fighting for our freedoms … and was killed by someone from the Taliban.” (RELATED: Arizona Republic Publishes Cartoon Showing Martha McSally Getting Shot Down)

“This is a pattern for my opponent — right after 9/11, in a moment when the country was unified and were healing and mourning … Krysten Sinema was protesting any military action against terrorists; she was protesting later in a pink tutu … she has been a radical left activist, a green party activist, very much against our military, and these are the facts that need to come out during this campaign — compared to me, who served 26 years in the military, 325 combat hours fighting for our freedoms.”

