Arizona Republic Publishes Cartoon Showing Martha McSally Getting Shot Down

The Arizona Republic published a cartoon on Friday depicting Democratic Arizona Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema shooting down Republican Rep. Martha McSally’s plane.

McSally was the first female pilot to fly in combat in the U.S. Air Force.

The cartoon shows Sinema, holding a rocket launcher, shooting down McSally’s plane with the caption “reason not treason.”

Sinema’s rocket launcher has “substance” written on the side, McSally’s plane reads, “shallow attacks.”

Arizona Republic editorial cartoonist Steve Benson on the McSally vs. Sinema #AZSEN race. More Benson cartoons here: https://t.co/A1Fwr4pTCV (via @azcopinions) pic.twitter.com/iLcGDfNNwW — Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) October 19, 2018

The Federalists’ Ben Domenech called the cartoon “shameful.”

This is shameful. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 19, 2018

NRA TV’s Cameron Gray mocked the idea that Sinema is the candidate with “substance.” (RELATED: Kyrsten Sinema: ‘I Don’t Care’ If Americans Want To Join Taliban)

So substance is continually crapping on your own home state Got it — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 19, 2018

