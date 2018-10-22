Report: ‘Price Is Right’ Bob Barker Rushed To Hospital Over Major Back Pain

Your first name

Legendary TV host of “Price Is Right,” Bob Barker, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Monday after suffering major back pain.

The 94-year-old former game show host was transported from his Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles to Cedars-Sinai hospital with back pain, according to TMZ Monday. (RELATED: Bob Barker: ‘Stay Away’ From Movies With Animals [VIDEO])

In pictures that have surfaced, Barker appeared to be sitting up on the stretcher and “seemed responsive” as first responders wheeled him into the emergency vehicle.

The TV host’s manager told the outlet that, the “Price Is Right” star woke up that morning with a “major flare” in back pain and his family decided rather than possibly make it worse by trying to take him in a personal vehicle, they opted to have him transported to the hospital by professionals.

Two weeks ago, Barker suffered a “non-emergency” back injury, according to Fox News.

“It’s true the LA fire department came out there, but it was a non-emergency back injury, a back problem,” his manager, Will Prappas, shared. “He’s home, he’s resting, he’s comfortable. He’s OK.”

“This is not an everyday occurrence,” he added. “I wouldn’t necessarily call it an injury. It’s just a back problem. But he’s fine now.”

Last year, the host hurt his head after he took a bad fall that required medical attention.

Barker was the face of the popular CBS show from 1972-2007.