Johnny Manziel Continues To Impress In His Return To Pro Football. Check Out The Highlights

Johnny Manziel might not have a win yet with the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL, but he is looking more and more impressive with every snap.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner played the Toronto Argos this past weekend. Manziel was impressive as he tossed for 220 yards and a touchdown. He is clearly more settled down, and just letting it fly. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Opens Up About His Adjustment To Life In The CFL)

Watch the highlights below.

What have I constantly been saying during this comeback? I’ve been saying he just needs his reps, and everything will fall into place.

Nobody has ever questioned whether or not Manziel still has the talent to play at a high level. I think we all know that’s true. However, there have been plenty of questions as to whether or not he could take care of the business side of football. (RELATED: Here’s How Many NFL Teams Are Apparently Still Interested In Johnny Manziel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jul 29, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

So far, there have been no issues north of the border. If he continues to improve, then he will absolutely get another shot at the NFL. It’s that simple.

