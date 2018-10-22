Anti-Police Protestor Who Attacked Alleged 9/11 Window Loses Job: ‘His Behavior Does Not Represent’ Our Organization

An anti-police protestor who attacked an alleged 9/11 widow and said her “husband should probably f***ing rot in the grave” has been fired from his job.

“Steve Wilson is no longer an employee of [Self Enhancement Inc]. His behavior does not represent the values of our organization or the high expectations that we have for our employees,” SEI tweeted over the weekend, according to the Daily Wire on Monday. (RELATED: Antifa Protesters Block Portland Traffic, Nearly Start Riot During Kimmons Vigil)

Steve Wilson is no longer an employee of SEI. His behavior does not represent the values of our organization or the high expectations that we have for our employees. pic.twitter.com/5v3fH4ENMX — Self Enhancement Inc (@SelfEnhancement) October 21, 2018

The statement comes after video of a rally in Portland, Oregon, occupied by both Antifa and Trump supporters, went viral last week.

WATCH THIS ANIMAL: Antifa protester tells 9/11 NYPD widow “YOUR HUSBAND SHOULD FUC*ING ROT IN THE GRAVE”; Occured in downtown Portland, Oregon pic.twitter.com/5ElvFlNTBU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2018

The protestor can be heard screaming profanities at the woman, who then turns around and faces the man to only to explain, “My husband died in 9/11.”

“Good for him! Good,” the left-wing protestor replied. “Good. NYPD were a bunch of sodomized — f***ing sodomizing immigrants with their bully sticks. Your husband should probably f***ing rot in the grave.”

When another man walked up to the screaming protestor and asked if he had “just called my mom out,” however, the guy took off running.