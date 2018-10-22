Explosive Device Found In George Soros’ Mailbox

An explosive device was found in left-wing billionaire donor George Soros’s mailbox at his home in New York on Monday afternoon.

“An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device,” the police said in a statement, according to the New York Times. “The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford police.”

The device did not detonate on its own, however, the bomb squad technicians did set off the device intentionally.

Soros was not home when the incident occurred.

The Democratic donor has been in the news recently for the actions of people he’s funding. A Democratic operative, Wilfred Michael Stark, was arrested for battery against Kristin Davison, the campaign manager for Nevada Republican gubernatorial nominee Adam Laxalt. (RELATED: ‘Stop Hurting Me!’: Soros-Funded Male Democratic Operative Arrested For Assaulting Female Campaign Manager, Leaving Bruises)

Further, one of the two women that confronted Sen. Flake in an elevator about then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was Ana Maria Archila, an executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD). The CPD is heavily funded by George Soros through the Open Society Foundation. (RELATED: Elevator Protester Admits She Works For Soros-Funded Organization)

