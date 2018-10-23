DHS ‘Confirms’ Criminals Inside Caravan

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed President Donald Trump’s assertion that there are criminals traveling in a migrant caravan bound for the U.S., in a series of Tuesday tweets.

Photo: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images

Trump made the claim of criminals within the caravan on Twitter last week saying:

DHS also addressed Trump’s claim that there are a number of Middle Easterners in the caravan. DHS did not explicitly say there are Middle Easterners within the caravan itself but noted that they and other nationalities often try to arrive in the U.S. via the southern border.

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

The caravan has swelled to nearly 6,000 people with the apparent intention of entering the U.S. and claiming asylum. Current U.S. law requires a lengthy asylum adjudication process and the Trump administration believes many migrants are using loopholes in U.S. law to illegally immigrate.

 

 

