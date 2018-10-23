Protesters At American University Disrupt TheDC’s Amber Athey’s Speech

Students at American University protested The Daily Caller’s breaking news and media editor Amber Athey’s speech on campus Tuesday night, which centered on why people should not necessarily believe all women who bring accusations of sexual misconduct.

They can be seen in the area outside of the room Athey’s speech was in using call and repeat chants to show their opposition to Athey’s speech.

One person can be heard screaming “Whose school?” to which the crowd responded, “Our school!” (RELATED: AU Students Plan Protests And Safe Spaces For Daily Caller Editor’s Speech)

The speech—at first entitled “No, Don’t Believe All Women”—was hosted by AU’s chapter of the Young Americans for Liberty (YAL).

Another chant they screamed was “What do we do when women are under attack?” to which the crowd shouted back “Stand up fight back!”

Calli Norton, of @targetedvictory, said the protesters were so loud that people in attendance could no longer hear Athey speak. They ended up being escorted out of the building by campus security, according to Norton.

As the protesters left, one left a sign by people who appeared to be a part of the event that read “Dr. Fanta Aw; listen to survivors,” who is the Vice President of Campus Life & Inclusive Excellence.

The AU Student Government Women’s Initiative denounced the event. The student-run organization, which describes itself as “responsible for creating and delivering responsive and educational programming that addresses issues through the lens of gender and sexuality,” issued a statement that read, in part:

In light of an event taking place on campus on Tuesday, October 23rd that is promoting the disempowerment and invalidation of survivors in sharing their stories, AUSG WI will be opening our office as a safe space from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

