CNN’s Chris Cuomo Kisses Don Lemon After Attacking Sarah Sanders

CNN’s Chris Cuomo kissed Don Lemon on the cheek after both of them attacked Sarah Sanders during the short period of time where Cuomo’s show ends and Lemon’s begins on Wednesday night.

Sanders had called out CNN’s top brass Jeff Zucker for blaming Wednesday’s suspicious packages on President Donald Trump.

WATCH:

“She’s the press secretary. She says, the president said that no act of violence like this should be tolerated, and then you call him out instead of calling for unity. How dare you do that? You know, look, all of you guys have to make your own lot,” Cuomo said. “I talk to you guys in the White House about this on a regular basis, what you ignore, what you empower and you are part of the same message.”

“If you’re going to call out Jeff Zucker for what he said when your president was up at a rally today and he didn’t say any of the things he needed to say, when you wrote the words for him, that’s on you too,” Cuomo continued.

“I’m glad you’re here. I’m glad Jeff Zucker is here. I’m glad Jeff said what he said. I’m glad Bob the security guy’s here. I’m glad Jackie is here. I’m glad Brenda is here. I’m so happy you guys are here because this is life and death. All the folks who are around here, Kevin, all of you guys, I’m so glad you’re here and alive today because we could have been mourning you guys,” Lemon added.

Cuomo responded, “I love you, brother. Have a good night and a good show.”

They then held hands and Cuomo leaned in for a kiss on Lemon’s cheek.

Earlier on Wednesday, CNN president Jeff Zucker condemned the president’s rhetoric suggesting that it was responsible for the person who chose to send CNN an explosive device.

Sanders responded to Zucker saying that the president called on all Americans to come together and yet Zucker “chose to attack and divide.”

Follow Mike on Twitter.