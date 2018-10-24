Sarah Sanders Rips CNN’s Zucker For Saying The WH ‘Should Understand Their Words Matter’

Mike Brest | Reporter

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders condemned CNN President Jeff Zucker’s statement on Wednesday night suggesting President Trump is responsible for the explosive devices that were sent to a number of political figures including CNN.


Sanders tweeted that the president called on all Americans to come together and yet Zucker “chose to attack and divide.”

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Zucker stated earlier in the day. “The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

CNN was forced to evacuate from the Time Warner Building in New York after they received the same type of package as former President Obama, the Clintons, Eric Holder and George Soros. (RELATED: ‘Potential Explosive Devices’ Sent To Clintons, Obama; CNN’s New York Bureau Evacuated)

Trump also addressed the violence during his rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday night. He said, “There is one way to settle our disagreements, it is called peacefully, at the ballot box. That is what we want.” (RELATED: Trump Issues Forceful Rebuke Of Political Violence)

Follow Mike on Twitter.

Tags : cnn jeff zucker president trump sarah sanders
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller