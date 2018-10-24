Sarah Sanders Rips CNN’s Zucker For Saying The WH ‘Should Understand Their Words Matter’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders condemned CNN President Jeff Zucker’s statement on Wednesday night suggesting President Trump is responsible for the explosive devices that were sent to a number of political figures including CNN.

.@realDonaldTrump asked Americans “to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the USA” Yet you chose to attack and divide. America should unite against all political violence. https://t.co/Dlo3xwHyKi — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 25, 2018



Sanders tweeted that the president called on all Americans to come together and yet Zucker “chose to attack and divide.”

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Zucker stated earlier in the day. “The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

CNN was forced to evacuate from the Time Warner Building in New York after they received the same type of package as former President Obama, the Clintons, Eric Holder and George Soros. (RELATED: ‘Potential Explosive Devices’ Sent To Clintons, Obama; CNN’s New York Bureau Evacuated)

Trump also addressed the violence during his rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday night. He said, “There is one way to settle our disagreements, it is called peacefully, at the ballot box. That is what we want.” (RELATED: Trump Issues Forceful Rebuke Of Political Violence)

Follow Mike on Twitter.