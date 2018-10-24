Jon Gruden Responds To Those Derek Carr Trade Rumors: ‘I Don’t See Us Making Any More Trades’

Raiders coach Jon Gruden talked about the team trading wide receiver Amari Cooper and answered whether or not the next person to go would be quarterback Derek Carr.

“You know what I told Chris Mortensen, I was quoted on what I said to Chris Mortensen. I don’t see us making any more trades,” the Oakland coach shared when asked about the comments he made Tuesday to Mortensen, according to ProFootball Talk Wednesday. (RELATED: NFL Week 6: Here Are The Most Important Moments You May Have Missed)

“I didn’t see us making a trade the other day,” he added. “I really didn’t. But sometimes, like I said, your plans change whether you like it or not.”

Live: Coach Gruden and Derek Carr address the media from Alameda. #RaiderNation https://t.co/1Evn4k4o8J — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 24, 2018

Gruden continued, “You don’t know who’s going to call you or what they’re going to say. You really don’t. That goes in all phases of life. But I don’t see us making any more trades. But I’ll never say never again to anybody.”

When pressed further if that applied to Carr, the Raiders’ coach said, “I’m not going to speculate today. I don’t see us making any more trades, certainly, I don’t see us trading our quarterback.”

Addressing the “phantom reports,” Gruden said he thinks Derek “is going to be fine” and explained, “I’m going to keep supporting him.”

The comments came in light of rumors that the there’s a fracture between the QB and other teammates, something Carr has even addressed on social media.