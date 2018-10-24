Jon Gruden Responds To Those Derek Carr Trade Rumors: ‘I Don’t See Us Making Any More Trades’

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Raiders coach Jon Gruden talked about the team trading wide receiver Amari Cooper and answered whether or not the next person to go would be quarterback Derek Carr.

“You know what I told Chris Mortensen, I was quoted on what I said to Chris Mortensen. I don’t see us making any more trades,” the Oakland coach shared when asked about the comments he made Tuesday to Mortensen, according to ProFootball Talk Wednesday. (RELATED: NFL Week 6: Here Are The Most Important Moments You May Have Missed)

Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a 25-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree #15 during their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum on December 6, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

“I didn’t see us making a trade the other day,” he added. “I really didn’t. But sometimes, like I said, your plans change whether you like it or not.”

Gruden continued, “You don’t know who’s going to call you or what they’re going to say. You really don’t. That goes in all phases of life. But I don’t see us making any more trades. But I’ll never say never again to anybody.”

When pressed further if that applied to Carr, the Raiders’ coach said, “I’m not going to speculate today. I don’t see us making any more trades, certainly, I don’t see us trading our quarterback.”

Addressing the “phantom reports,” Gruden said he thinks Derek “is going to be fine” and explained, “I’m going to keep supporting him.”

The comments came in light of rumors that the there’s a fracture between the QB and other teammates, something Carr has even addressed on social media.

