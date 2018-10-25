Alabama’s Odds Of Making The College Football Playoff Are Through The Roof

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have outstanding playoff odds if they beat LSU.

According to ESPN, Nick Saban’s squad has a 90 percent chance of making it if they beat the Tigers. If they lose, the Tide still have a 60 percent chance, which is outstanding.

I might hate the SEC and Alabama, but sometimes you just have to tip your cap. Saban has set his team up for a ton of success this year. They can drop this upcoming LSU game, and still be favored heavily to make the playoff. That’s an envious position to be in. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

As much as it pains me to say this (and it most certainly does), I don’t think anybody can hang with the Tide right now. I’ve watched every top team play multiple times this year, and it’s just not close in my eyes.

I’d love to see LSU pull off the upset, but I’m not betting on it. I’m not betting on it at all. You’d have to be borderline insane at this point to do such a thing.

Having said all that, I’m still super excited for this game. It should be a hell of a time!

