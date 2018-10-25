Leading Pro-Abortion Irish Activist Sinead O’Connor Converts To Islam

Leading pro-abortion activist Sinead O’Connor has renounced Catholicism, converted to Islam and taken a new name.

“This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim,” 51-year-old singer tweeted last week. “This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant.

Her new name is Shuhada’ Davitt. (RELATED: Sinead O’Connor Is Found Safe)

O’Connor was previously ordained as a Catholic priest by the Orthodox Catholic and Apostolic Church in the 1990s. In a Tuesday tweet, she shared a photo of herself dressed in the Muslim garb.

“Happy,” she wrote.

She has also posted a link to a YouTube video of her singing the Azan, the Islamic call to prayer, and has tweeted about the Quran.

“I should have said the Q’raan CONFIRMS previous scriptures Except where it points out illegal alterations in those scriptures,” O’Connor wrote. “Made by those who did not submit themselves as they ought have, to God. Who by the way never gets any royalties when people buy the Bible.”

Last year, O’Connor underwent mental health treatment after speaking to Dr. Phil about her emotional struggles following suicide attempts.

“What kicked all of this off really was, I had a radical hysterectomy in Ireland two years ago and I lost my mind after that,” O’Connor shared. “And that’s what I think happened with my family, and we have to give my family credit. They’re not here to speak for themselves so I don’t want to disrespect them, but the fact is, they didn’t know who the hell I was.”