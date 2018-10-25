SPOOKY: 2 Middle School Girls Arrested For Allegedly Planning Gruesome Middle School Murders

Two middle school girls were arrested this week after they were caught allegedly plotting to murder over a dozen of their classmates in Florida.

The girls, ages 11 and 12, were allegedly planning to murder at least 15 of their Bartow Middle School classmates and drink their blood. The two were found wielding scissors, knives, and a pizza cutter in the girls’ bathroom.

They were discovered by the school’s assistant principal and handed over to authorities, who promptly arrested and charged them with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon and disruption of a school function, according to CNN.

Below are some of the apprehended weapons:

Bartow PD: Two girls 11,12 from Bartow Middle accused of planning to stab and kill multiple students in the bathroom. Brought knives and sharp objects to carry out their plane. They wanted to drink victims blood from a goblet. They were stopped shortly before the attack. pic.twitter.com/Po5fSXHHC4 — Josh Cascio Fox13 (@joshcascio) October 24, 2018

The girls claimed to be Satan-worshippers and had drawn out rudimentary plans demonstrating their intention to kill:

This is a map two girls, 11 and a 12 years old, drew up as they plotted to stab & kill their classmates at Bartow Middle School.Fortunately the school’s staff stopped them before anything happened.They reportedly told authorities they wanted to go to hell to be with satan. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/S8rCqtJ95g — Stephanie Claytor (@ClaytorReports) October 24, 2018

The two also reportedly spent their entire previous weekend watching scary movies, which may be where their inspiration to kill their peers, drink their blood and eat their flesh.

Just got the packet of details from Bartow Police. It is DISTURBING. Here’s the summary:

– The girls spent the weekend watching scary movies and plotted to kill several students in the 400/500 hallways of the school. — Jasmine Styles (@JasmineStylesTV) October 24, 2018

– They planned to wait in there until smaller students came in then they would stab them with the several knives/sharp objects they had.

– After killing students they would put their bodies in the back stall and eventually eat their flesh. — Jasmine Styles (@JasmineStylesTV) October 24, 2018

– They also brought a goblet to drink their blood.

– They wanted to kill anywhere from 15-25 kids.

– Afterward they planned to kill themselves in hopes to be “worse sinners” and “go to hell so they could be with Satan.” — Jasmine Styles (@JasmineStylesTV) October 24, 2018

Both girls have been expelled from school and are facing both felony and misdemeanor charges.

