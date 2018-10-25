SPOOKY: 2 Middle School Girls Arrested For Allegedly Planning Gruesome Middle School Murders

Jena Greene | Reporter

Two middle school girls were arrested this week after they were caught allegedly plotting to murder over a dozen of their classmates in Florida.

The girls, ages 11 and 12, were allegedly planning to murder at least 15 of their Bartow Middle School classmates and drink their blood. The two were found wielding scissors, knives, and a pizza cutter in the girls’ bathroom.

They were discovered by the school’s assistant principal and handed over to authorities, who promptly arrested and charged them with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon and disruption of a school function, according to CNN.

Below are some of the apprehended weapons:

The girls claimed to be Satan-worshippers and had drawn out rudimentary plans demonstrating their intention to kill:

The two also reportedly spent their entire previous weekend watching scary movies, which may be where their inspiration to kill their peers, drink their blood and eat their flesh.

Both girls have been expelled from school and are facing both felony and misdemeanor charges.

Follow Jena on Twitter.

Tags : florida middle school murder
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller