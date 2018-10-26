Former Congressional Staffer Says She Reported Bomber To Twitter 2 Weeks Ago

A former Congressional staffer says she reported Cesar Sayoc to Twitter for threatening her life — nearly two weeks before he was arrested for possible involvement in the potential explosives sent to a number of high-profile Democrats.

Rochelle Ritche, a political commentator and media strategist, tweeted, “Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!!”

Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!! pic.twitter.com/xBY8FMbqnq — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) October 26, 2018

RELATED: Bombing Suspect’s Van Appears To Be Covered In Trump Stickers

BREAKING IMAGES: White van allegedly belonging to package-bomber appears to have photos of Trump, Presidential seal in the windows pic.twitter.com/z3TMfBuHiY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 26, 2018

Ritchie’s tweets included screenshots of the threat she received — Sayoc allegedly warned her to “hug your loved ones real close every time you leave home” — and of Twitter’s response telling her that none of the rules against abusive behavior had been violated.

Follow Virginia on Twitter.