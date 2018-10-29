Here Are The College Football Power Rankings After Week Nine. Does Number Two Surprise You?

We’ve had another great weekend of college football, and that means its time for some power rankings.

Unfortunately, we don't have any changes in our top five. That's pretty rare for us, but let's dive right in.

1) Alabama

The Crimson Tide had the week off to prepare for LSU, and I certainly hope they do. That’s the game of the year so far in college football. This weekend should be awesome.

2) Clemson

The Tigers murdered Florida State this weekend, and did it in front of the whole nation. It was brutal on every level. Dabo Swinney has a stud in Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers are rolling towards the playoff!

3) LSU

The Tigers also had the week off. Same thing applies to them as applies to the Tide. The winner Saturday will control their fate the rest of the way.

4) Michigan

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Michigan didn’t play this past weekend either. They’re coming off two dominant wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. Right now, they’re in complete control of the B1G. It pains me to say, but it’s true.

5) Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish beat the snot out of a bad Navy team. Odds are high they’ll run the table, and show up in the playoff undefeated.

Honorable mention: OSU, Oklahoma, UCF, Kentucky, West Virginia and Washington State.

