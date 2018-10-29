One Movie Continues To Dominate The Box Office. It’s Putting Up Monster Numbers

“Halloween” continued to dominate the box office this past weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details:

A direct sequel to the classic 1978 slasher pic, Halloween grossed a stellar $32 million from 3,990 theaters in its second weekend, where it stayed atop the chart to finish Sunday with a domestic tally of $126.7 million. That’s the best showing for an R-rated horror pic since It a year ago, as well as one of the top showings of all time for the genre, not adjusted for inflation. Halloween also scared up headlines internationally, where it beat Venom to top the foreign chart with $25.6 million from 47 markets for an offshore total of $45.6 million and $172.3 million globally.

Ladies and gentlemen, that’s what I like to call making it rain. This movie has pretty much caused an avalanche of cash to fall down onto the people involved. (RELATED: ‘Halloween‘ Star Jamie Lee Curtis Responds To People Who Say She’s Anti-Gun)

The craziest part is it only cost $10 million to produce without advertising costs, according to the same THR report. So, it’s pretty much just stacking up pure profit at this point. It was my understanding this was supposed to effectively be the end of the saga with Jamie Lee Curtis, but there’s no chance in hell that’s the case at this point.

In fact, Danny McBride has confirmed there will be another one and they’re discussing ideas.

