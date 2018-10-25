This Is The Movie Expected To Dominate The Halloween Weekend Box Office

Gerard Butler’s “Hunter Killer” isn’t expected to bump “Halloween” out of the top box office spot this weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

David Gordon Green’s Halloween won’t have any trouble staying atop the box office in its second outing, and will easily beat new submarine action pic, Hunter Killer, starring Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman and Common. Halloween, from Universal and Blumhouse, could earn anywhere from $27 million to north of $30 million after opening to a near-record $76.2 million last weekend. … Lionsgate’s Summit Premiere is testing the waters with Hunter Killer, which is tracking to open in the $5 million-$8 million range when unfurling in more than 2,700 theaters.

Only up to $8 million for Butler’s military film? Wow, that sure is disappointing. I would have expected much larger numbers. That’s chickenfeed. That’s hardly scraps on table kind of money for a major film.

As for “Halloween,” I don’t think anybody is surprised it continues to rack up the cash. The Jamie Lee Curtis film has been 40 years in the making as it closes up one of the greatest sagas ever made. That has box office success written all over it. (RELATED: ‘Halloween‘ Star Jamie Lee Curtis Responds To People Who Say She’s Anti-Gun)

I still need to see both of these movies, which is something I will absolutely be doing in the near future. I need to see “Halloween” because it’s time for a good spooky slasher film, and “Hunter Killer” because I’m a sucker for anything involving the military in films.

I have high expectations for both, and I will be sorely disappointed if they’re not met.

