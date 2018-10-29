Victoria’s Secret Angel Has Absolutely Terrifying Halloween Costume [PHOTOS]

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver might have had the scariest Halloween costume of the season.

First off, everybody knows I’m a huge fan of Skriver and her modeling career. She’s elite on every level and by every metric. Don’t even try to tell me anything different. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Apparently, she also has the ability to terrify her fans. The Danish-born model wore an outfit inspired by the “Purge” films, and it’s scary as hell. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She got a mask on straight out of the underworld, fake blood caked on her, and a club. It would win just about any costume contest out there. Take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

Are you gonna make it through the night? #Purge

Personally, I appreciate the effort here, but I think we all like it a bit more when she’s walking the runway. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Don’t get me wrong, that’s an incredible costume. It’s absolutely awesome, and major props to her. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

However, I just like it when my models don’t give me nightmares.

 

Last night of nyfw at the magical Diamond Ball with my friends from @LeLisBlanc #AtelierLeLis #ad

