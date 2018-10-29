Victoria’s Secret Angel Has Absolutely Terrifying Halloween Costume [PHOTOS]
Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver might have had the scariest Halloween costume of the season.
First off, everybody knows I'm a huge fan of Skriver and her modeling career. She's elite on every level and by every metric. Don't even try to tell me anything different.
Apparently, she also has the ability to terrify her fans. The Danish-born model wore an outfit inspired by the "Purge" films, and it's scary as hell.
She got a mask on straight out of the underworld, fake blood caked on her, and a club. It would win just about any costume contest out there. Take a look below.
View this post on Instagram
Personally, I appreciate the effort here, but I think we all like it a bit more when she's walking the runway.
Don't get me wrong, that's an incredible costume. It's absolutely awesome, and major props to her.
However, I just like it when my models don't give me nightmares.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
