Beto O’Rourke Accuses Trump Of Trying To ‘Stoke Paranoia’ Before The Election

Texas Democratic senatorial candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke accused President Donald Trump on Tuesday of trying to “stoke paranoia and fear” just ahead of the midterm elections.

While appearing on an MSNBC town hall, Chris Matthews asked O’Rourke for his thoughts on Trump’s plans to issue an executive order ending birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants.

“Interesting that he drops this proposal with a week to go until the Nov. 6 election,” O’Rourke replied.

During a Monday TV interview, Trump announced his intentions to sidestep adding a constitutional amendment to modify the 14th Amendment’s provision of birthright citizenship for persons born in the United States. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Once Voted To Take Away Homes From Low Income Constituents — His Family Benefitted)

O’Rourke pivoted away from Trump’s executive order proposal and brought up the more than 5,000 person migrant caravan that is traveling through Mexico with the hope of claiming asylum in the U.S.

“Interesting that he tries to stoke paranoia and fear about a group of migrants who are still hundreds of miles, weeks away from the U.S.-Mexico border if they even make it this far,” O’Rourke said.

“I think he’s trying to play upon the worst impulses of this country instead of speaking to our ambitions, our hopes, our dreams — those things that we can achieve if we all come together, so I don’t know what he’s trying to do, I just know the task left to us, which is to be the answer to that,” he continued.

O’Rourke is trailing his Republican challenger Sen. Ted Cruz by 10 points according to a Dixie Strategies/CBS 11 poll released on Tuesday.

