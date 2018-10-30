Trump Has Helped Lower Prescription Drug Prices But Still Has Long Way To Go With Health Care, Says Ned Ryun

GOP strategist Ned Ryun credited President Donald Trump with lowering prescription drug prices on “Fox & Friends First” Tuesday but said he still has to tackle pricing transparency to decrease deductibles and premiums.

“What’s interesting is you start to look into that [Fox News] poll and 65 percent say [health care] is the number one issue because of affordability concerns. And then 40 percent said it was the number one issue because they were fearful of the government takeover of the healthcare industry and Donald Trump is right,” Ryun said. “Democrats have said our answer to this solution is Medicare for all.”

“$32 trillion over 10 years, which would be a government takeover of healthcare,” he continued. “Even if we were to double our current taxes it still wouldn’t cover the cost of Medicare for all.” (RELATED: John Kasich Claims Trump Is Responsible For The Division That’s Tearing America Apart)

Ryun said Republicans must embrace the issue of healthcare on the campaign trail and advised Trump to expose the industry to market forces to create a pricing change.

WATCH:

“I’m quietly optimistic they’re going to keep the House and they’re going to gain seats in the Senate. They need to lean into this,” he added. “The first thing they need to do is make sure that they permanently do away with the health insurance tax … The other thing that they need to do is they have to expose the health care industry to market forces, Donald Trump is doing an excellent job on prescription drug prices but they need to talk about pricing transparency.”

Ryun predicted a drop in costs and said any hospital exceeding $20 million in annual revenue should be subject to the change.

“One of the reasons we are seeing premiums and deductibles go up because I don’t think the healthcare industry is truly exposed to market forces,” he said.

“I don’t think most people understand, most hospitals are nonprofits. They are not exposed to these market forces. They continue to raise prices. Pricing transparency would be essentially, any nonprofit offering services and exceeding $20 million in revenue every year would then have to post their prices for procedures.”

