Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Was Warned Not To Date Her Due To Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian said her husband Kanye West was warned not to date her because of her sex tape and due to the fact that she was a “reality show girl.”

“We’ve been through a lot together. You know, I’ve known him for 15 years now,” the 38-year-old reality star revealed on the “Be Woke Vote” podcast with Van Jones, according to Fox News Wednesday. (RELATED: Kanye West Defends His Support Of President Trump On Jimmy Kimmel Live)

“Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. Met him in like [2002 or 2003],” she added, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve known him forever. He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.'”

“Everyone told him that,” Kardashian added. “To me, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re not going to tell me what to do. I’ll let you know that it’s going to be okay.’ And he always was that strength for me. So I’ll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star also shared that because he is always there “to hold my hand and lift me up,” she is going to be there for him even throughout times when he’s voiced his thoughts on slavery and support for President Donald Trump.

“When he tweets something in two seconds, what’s going on in his mind and what he thinks and what he’s trying to say, he might not be the best communicator, but he has the best heart and I know what he means,” the reality star explained. “I believe in him and I believe that his message of what the [MAGA] hat represents to him is maybe different than what it represents to other people.”

Kardashian continued sharing that her husband “wants to fight for free thought.”

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old rapper tweeted that he is “distancing himself from politics” and instead “focusing on being creative.”