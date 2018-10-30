Kanye West: ‘My Eyes Are Now Wide Open…I Am Distancing Myself From Politics’

Kanye West said his “eyes are now wide open” and explained that he’s “distancing” himself “from politics” and instead will completely focus on being creative.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative,” the 41-year-old rapper tweeted Tuesday to his millions of followers. (RELATED: Kanye West Defends His Support Of President Trump On Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Right before the post, he told his followers that he had “nothing to do with the Blexit t-shirts, referencing a report that surfaced over the weekend about West reportedly being involved with the line of apparel. The term refers to encouraging African-American voters to “exit” the Democratic party, a shortened version of “black exit.”

“I introduced Candace [Owens] to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” West added.

He also detailed all the things he believes in like “creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them.”

Earlier this month, West praised President Donald Trump when the two met in the Oval Office, talking about how it made him feel like “Superman” when he wore the Make America Great Again cap.

“It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman,” the rapper explained. “That’s my favorite superhero. You made a Superman cape for me, also as a guy that looks up to you … looks up to American industry guys, nonpolitical, no bulls**t … and just goes in and gets it done.”