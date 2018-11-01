Large Group Of Teens Attack UChicago Students

A large group of teens attacked University of Chicago students on campus, leaving a student battered Wednesday.

One student had his cellphone, wallet and keys stolen by a “large group of unknown subjects,” according to a security alert sent by the university Wednesday. The group also struck the victim with their fists. Another student had to be taken to the University of Chicago ER after he was battered by the same group.

UChicago has finally sent out a security alert, shortly after The Maroon asked the University why one had not yet been issued. The University confirms that it was a UChicago student who was beaten by a large group of “unknown suspects” on Halloween night outside a dorm. pic.twitter.com/W3BYnxutdM — Euirim Choi (@euirim) November 1, 2018

The incident occurred around 10:35 p.m., according to the alert.

CPD Central says the actual number was 20, contradicting witnesses on scene. pic.twitter.com/CguETjGTJc — Euirim Choi (@euirim) November 1, 2018

“There was a group of 20 youths fighting at that location and there was a male battered,” a statement from Ronald Westbrooks of the Chicago Police Department said, UChicago student Euirim Choi tweeted.

One man suspected of robbery was arrested around 10:45 p.m, though it was unclear whether the man was associated with the assault, The Chicago Maroon reported. (RELATED: Weekend Shooting Spree Leaves 10 Dead, Over 60 Injured In Chicago)

UChicago is located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago. The neighborhood experienced havoc on Halloween as well.

Thousands of teenagers blocked a street in the neighborhood, according to The Hyde Park Herald. Cars were vandalized and smashed. There were also reports of hearing explosions.

A line of cars smashed and burned by teens in Hyde Park tonight. Someone was assaulted here too @ChicagoMaroon pic.twitter.com/N88ZrOCjGR — Michael Sitver ???????? (@msitver) November 1, 2018

The neighborhood has experienced violence before during Halloween.

High school students organized a “purge” on Instagram in 2016, The Maroon previously reported.

Ten were arrested for the 2016 “Halloween Purge,” according to The Herald. A similar “purge” took place on Halloween 2017.

