Will LSU Beat Alabama? Here Is My Official Prediction

LSU will not be walking off the field as winners Saturday night against Alabama.

As many of you know who come in here to consume my football content, I am rarely wrong about these predictions. In fact, one could argue my crystal ball is right up there with the best of them.

As much as I want to believe LSU is going to pull up the massive upset against Nick Saban’s Tide, I just don’t see it happening.

In college football, it’s always wise to pick the team with the better quarterback. There’s nobody better right now than Tua Tagovailoa under center for Alabama. The kid is an absolute freak with the football, and there are weapons all over the field for him.

The Tide have the better coach, better roster and better QB. That’s why they’re going to likely win this game.

However, LSU fans should know there is hope. In fact, there is more than hope. LSU could pull off the upset. I’m saying they could! I’m not saying they will. There’s a difference. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Find Out Where Your Team Ranks)

The Tigers are playing at home, they’re excited and they fundamentally believe at their core they’re going to win this game. That goes a long way in football.

Plus, Alabama hasn’t played a great defense all season. We have no idea what will happen if somebody actually gets pressure on them. That’s the big unknown question here.

Having said all of that, I still don’t think it will be enough. I’m taking Alabama 31-28. I expect a gunfight and I expect an epic game. I just don’t expect LSU to win.

