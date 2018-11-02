Watch The New Trailer For The Third Season Of ‘True Detective’ [VIDEO]

Another trailer for the third season of “True Detective” on HBO was released Friday.

The hit show is coming back with Mahershala Ali as the lead character, and it looks like it’ll be outstanding. The plot of the new season, according to HBO’s YouTube description, is, “the third season sees detectives investigating a grisly crime involving two missing children in the heart.”

View this post on Instagram #TrueDetective. Season 3. January 2019 on @HBO. A post shared by True Detective (@truedetective) on Aug 30, 2018 at 7:38am PDT

The latest trailer really sets the stage for a wild season of mystery, suspense and action. I think it’s safe to say Ali was the correct choice to play the lead. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: ‘True Detective’ Is One Of The Most Underrated Shows Ever Made For A Very Simple Reason)

The third season will hit our TVs January 2015, and I couldn’t be more pumped. Season one was incredible, season two was better than people think and I have a feeling the third will also be outstanding.

Sound off in the comments if you’re pumped for the third season. I think most of you will agree with me.

