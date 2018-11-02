POLL: Trump At 51% With Midterms Days Away

President Donald Trump’s approval rating stands at 51 percent in a daily tracking poll from Rasmussen with 47 percent disapproving of his performance.

The results show an upswing of support for Trump with the midterm elections less than a week away. The tracking poll shows Trump rising from 46-percent approval of his job performance on October 24 with a steady climb since.

Trump has taken to holding a political rally for candidates facing election in 2018 nearly every day and in some cases with two rallies per day. The president has told voters that while he may not be on the ballot he wants his supporters to act as if they are.

Other polls, however, show Trump with a lower approval rating though they acknowledge a relative high for the president since he assumed office nearly two years ago. Data website FiveThirtyEight’s polling aggregator shows Trump with a 42.1-percent approval rating overall with a 52.9-percent disapproval.

President Donald Trump has a 42% approval rating. https://t.co/gFuJdJjGOg — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 1, 2018

RealClearPolitics aggregator similarly shows Trump with a 42 percent approval rating with 54.3 percent disapproval.