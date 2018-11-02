Susan Collins Reveals An Incident That ‘Really Scared’ Her During Kavanaugh Confirmation Controversy

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins revealed the details of an early October incident that prompted Capitol Police to assign her protection during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, in an interview with the Washington Examiner published Thursday.

“I’d worked late til 9:30 p.m., and there was a man who had been waiting for me at my townhouse in the rain in the dark for hours,” Collins told the Examiner. “And that, I will tell you, really scared me.”

The Republican was one of the swing votes in confirming Kavanaugh. She waited until the day before the Oct. 6 vote to announce she would support Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Collins and her office received threats and even obscene items while she considered whether or not to vote to confirm Kavanaugh. She had assigned protection both in Washington, D.C., and at her home in Bangor, Maine, where protesters gathered on the weekends, reported the Examiner.

Collins and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, were both threatened by a New York man arrested on Oct. 19 for leaving them violent messages based on their support for Kavanaugh. (RELATED: Carlos Curbelo Forgives, Gives Press Conference With Teen Who Threatened To Kill Him)

“I do feel more safe at this point,” Collins told the Examiner.

